California’s coast is disappearing, and the debate over what to do about it is in full swing

Batcavern: Whether climate change or not (and I believe there is a human-induced climate change crisis), people who build along the coast get no sympathy from me. You take on Mother Nature and you always lose. Always. The ocean will reclaim the coastline and these fools should never have built there in the first place.

Chantal17: Adding sand, it eventually disappears. Building the wall, the ocean can eventually overtake the wall, so it just buys time. Relocating homes is the long-term solution because the water is steadily getting closer. Homeowners who want to stay with a wall should pay for 30-50% of the wall length in front of their property. Taxpayers shouldn't pay. Staying with no wall and wanting sand brought in is similar to "No lifeguard on duty." It's a high-risk situation. Never thought I'd hear about California shores eroding — sad. Not like I remember growing up.

Joseph 9988: Engineering our way out of this pending crisis with sea walls is not the only solution. Using sand dunes planted in mangroves and other ocean vegetation will slow the impact of the water surge, but will also take away the open flat beaches and the look of California’s coastline. I am sure at one point our coastline had such natural barriers till we overdeveloped it. Now might be a good time to give a natural vegetation barrier the chance to protect the coastal cliffs and lower coastal communities.

Nobland: That was one of the most concise and well-documented articles I've seen on the subject. Full of real-time, real-place effects. It doesn't much matter if you sympathize with the coastal property owners and town managers. The coastal issue is merely one small example of what is coming our way. For my part, I have done the best as I can to prepare for my family's future this century. Pulled out of California 25 years ago and now own 50 acres in Hawaii ... a great location to watch the world unwind. Good luck to us all. It is going to be a wild ride whether you are in California or Kansas. We only have this one planet and we've been messing it up.