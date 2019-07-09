Essential California: How to react when the sea is rising

That was a fascinating fact that kept coming up as I was doing the reporting. The scientific term for what’s been going on is "sea-level rise suppression." But basically during the time that California was building most of its coastal development in the decades after World War II, we were in a period of a climate cycle known as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Which, to put it in very oversimplified terms, means that all of the warm water — which expands and has greater volume — was actually pulled further offshore because of favorable winds. The water along the West Coast was cooler, meaning it was denser, and took up less volume. It didn't feel like the sea was rising as fast as it was to people who were building. So, they built to the edge of the water, and that edge was a lot further out than it should have been. But in the past few years or so, it's been pretty clear that we're now in a much warmer phase of this cycle, which means sea rise is now happening at — or above — the global average.