“Julius Caesar” director: In the March 29 Calendar section, an item in the TV Highlights said British actress Phyllida Law was the director of “Julius Caesar” on the PBS program “Great Performances.” The production was directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
“Young Justice”: In the March 29 Calendar section, an article about the DC Universe streaming series “Young Justice: Outsiders” referred to executive producer Greg Weisman as Gary.
