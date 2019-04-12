Maternal health: In the April 11 Section A, an article about Democrats pointing to a racial gap in the care of pregnant women said that tennis star Venus Williams went public with her pregnancy complications. It was her sister Serena Williams.
Supreme Court: In the April 11 Section A, an article about the case of an Oregon couple who refused to make a wedding cake for two women referred to a 1990 Supreme Court decision as involving users smoking peyote. The drug is ingested.
