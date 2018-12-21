Celerity charter school founder to plead guilty to conspiracy charge, prosecutors say

The founder of Los Angeles charter school network Celerity Educational Group has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to misappropriate and embezzle public funds, federal prosecutors said Friday.
The felony charge stems from Vielka McFarlane’s years-long habit of using her charter schools’ credit card to pay for expensive clothing, luxury hotel stays and first-class flights for her and her family.
According to the plea agreement made public Friday, she admitted to misspending about $2.5 million in public funds — all of which had been intended for her students.
McFarlane also used taxpayer dollars meant for her California charter schools to buy and renovate an office building in Columbus, Ohio, where she opened another charter school. At about $2.3 million, the purchase represented the bulk of the misspent funds, according to prosecutors.
McFarlane, who served as the Celerity Educational Group’s CEO until 2015, faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.
“When anyone repurposes public school funds for self-serving reasons, students suffer,” said First Assistant U.S. Atty. Tracy L. Wilkison. “This case involving the former CEO of Celerity demonstrates our ongoing efforts to protect and safeguard public funds, and to hold accountable those who improperly use those funds for their own gain.”
Prosecutors have decided to take a softer approach to her network of charter schools. According to a non-prosecution agreement, the government will not file charges against the Celerity Educational Group, which has renamed itself ISANA Academies. The nonprofit organization continues to operate six charter schools in L.A. and Compton.