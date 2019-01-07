Last-ditch negotiations under way before planned L.A. teachers strike on Thursday

Bargaining teams from the teachers union and the Los Angeles school district were locked in a daylong bargaining session Monday to see if they could make progress toward an agreement that would avert a teachers strike scheduled for Thursday.
In a midday statement, the union indicated that the session would last until 5 p.m. and that it would hold a news conference at district headquarters directly after.
District spokeswoman Janelle Erickson said she hoped the session would last longer if needed.
“The longer it goes, the better,” Erickson said. “If it runs over to tomorrow, even better.”
Erickson declined to reveal where in district headquarters the meeting was being held. She said participants wanted to avoid any unplanned intrusions, even from members of the Board of Education.
Any interruption from the general public or news media would be unlikely. Electronic passes are needed to enter the building, which is well-staffed with armed school police officers. News vans from all the region’s major broadcast outlets were parked outside, awaiting developments.
Both sides arrived at the meeting with their big guns: Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, and L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner.
Monday marked the first day back in school after winter break in the Los Angeles Unified School District, but the normal schedule could be upended later in the week.
On Tuesday, the school board is scheduled to meet. One item on the agenda is a proposal to make it easier for parents to volunteer on campus. This effort already was under way before a strike became imminent, but having more parents on campus could certainly help manage schools in the absence of teachers union members, who also include nurses, psychologists, librarians and counselors.
The district has offered teachers a 6% raise spread over the first two years of a three-year contract. The union wants a 6.5% raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner.
But the issues that the union is pressing for go well beyond wages. UTLA also is demanding a significant reduction in class sizes and the hiring of enough nurses, librarians and counselors to “fully staff” campuses across the nation’s second-largest school system. Union leaders have framed their activism as a fight for the future of public education.
Beutner has said that some of the union’s proposals are worthy, but that, if accepted, they would immediately push the school district into insolvency.
The superintendent wants as narrow a focus as possible in contract talks. Unlike the teachers, he doesn’t want to deliberate over whether there is too much standardized testing or too little control over privately run charter schools that operate on district-owned campuses.