Voters go to polls today to fill key L.A. school board seat

Tuesday is election day in Los Angeles for a Board of Education seat left vacant when Ref Rodriguez resigned after pleading guilty to breaking campaign finance laws.
That was more than seven months ago. Since then, residents of school board District 5 have lacked a voice on major decisions before the board, whose six remaining members have sometimes struggled to reach a four-vote majority.
One split was over whether to appoint a potential replacement for Rodriguez, which never happened.
Now it’s up to voters — though an outright victor is unlikely this week. That’s because there are 10 names on the ballot, and a candidate must win more than 50% of votes to avoid a May runoff with the second-place finisher.
Meet the candidates running for District 5 of the L.A. school board.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
District 5 includes neighborhoods north of downtown and then cuts a narrow path east of downtown to the cities of southeast L.A. County.
The winner will join a board that is grappling with how to work with and respond to the growing number of privately operated charter schools — which compete with district schools for students. Board members also have to address low achievement and declining enrollment as well as serious long-term financial challenges.
Leading candidates include:
-
Jackie Goldberg, a former school board member and teacher who is backed by the L.A. teachers union.
-
Heather Repenning, a longtime senior aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti who is supported by him and by Local 99 of Services Employees International — which represents most non-teaching district employees.
-
Allison Bajracharya, who left her post as a charter school executive to run for office.
-
Graciela Ortiz, a school counselor and member of the Huntington Park City Council.
-
Cynthia Gonzalez, a principal endorsed by the Los Angeles Times and by the administrators union, which also endorsed Goldberg.
A victory for Goldberg – a front-runner — could tilt the direction of the school board toward policies favored by United Teachers L.A., which led a six-day strike in January. In the last school board election, candidates backed by charter school supporters won their first-ever majority in the nation’s second-largest school system. Rodriguez was part of that majority. The teachers union wants to cap the number of charter schools and to see them more strenuously regulated.
The other candidates for the seat are Bell City Council member Nestor Enrique Valencia, college instructors Ana Cubas and Salvador “Chamba” Sanchez and former county Arts Commission member David Valdez. Rocio Rivas will appear on the ballot, but she announced this week that she was dropping out and endorsing Goldberg.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty in July to a felony count of conspiracy and admitted that he was part of a scheme to conceal that he was the true source of early donations to his campaign. He was sentenced to three years’ probation and 60 days of community service..