L.A. teachers bask in support for strike, but pressure grows to settle amid financial losses

New elements that could be part of a deal include funding for a type of campus called a “community school,” a concept that both sides could support, said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is trying to bring the two sides together. Such schools feature an array of social services, recreation programs, a rich curriculum and meaningful involvement by parents and teachers. An agreement also could include adding green space to campuses, a commitment for new mental health services and some measure — at some level of government — to impose more oversight over charter schools and possibly limit their growth.