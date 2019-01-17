Amid protests, UC regents weigh plan to build housing on beloved UC Santa Cruz meadow

The proposed project would house about 420 students and their families on the meadow, and would include on-site child care. It is part of a $750-million plan to add 3,000 beds on campus to help ease the crunch of the last five years. UC Santa Cruz has added more than 2,200 students in that time, mostly accommodating them by converting lounges into dorms and squeezing three or four beds into rooms meant for two students.