Bell Gardens police kill man who was stabbing his stepfather, authorities say

Bell Gardens police shot and killed a man who they say was in the act of stabbing his stepfather, authorities said Thursday.
The incident began with a call at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday about a family disturbance in the 5900 block of Loveland Street.
At the scene, officers encountered a 24-year-old man “who became agitated,” according to an account of the incident prepared by Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The man ran farther into the house, where he then attacked his stepfather with a knife,” Viera said.
Officers running after the man saw the attack in progress and opened fire. Gunfire struck the man at least once in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stabbing victim, who is 33, was taken to a hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.
No officers were injured.
The Sheriff’s Department and Bell Gardens police are conducting a joint investigation of the shooting and what led to it.