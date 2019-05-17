He couldn’t speak as a child. Now this autistic student is giving a commencement address

Jennifer Sandoval-Dancs, Claremont McKenna’s assistant vice president for admission, said the college enrolls just a handful of students on the autistic spectrum in each class of about 330 — and knows about it only if they share their condition. Youn wrote about it in his personal essay, she said, describing how he had to push himself to make eye contact and chat with people during a summer volunteer stint with Meals on Wheels. A breakthrough came when one man shook his hand and complimented his social skills.