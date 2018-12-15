CALIFORNIA
Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes in Sonoma County mountains

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning one mile from Black Oaks, Calif., in the mountains of Sonoma County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:56 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Healdsburg, 14 miles from Clearlake, 18 miles from Windsor and 73 miles from Sacramento.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.

