405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks closed after liquid propane tanker truck overturns

Traffic lanes in both directions of the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley remain closed Sunday hours after a tanker truck hauling 9,400 gallons of liquid propane flipped over on its side, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 6:50 a.m. in Sherman Oaks, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The tractor trailer came to a stop on its side across all southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of the 101 Freeway interchange.
Traffic was backed up south to the Sepulveda Pass and north to Sherman Way. There was no estimate for when that section of the busy freeway would reopen.
“We understand there’s a great deal of angst,” Humphrey said. “We’re working as quickly as we can, as safely as we can.”
The driver of the truck, whom authorities identified as a 51-year-old man, stayed on the scene for an hour before being taken as a precautionto a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The propane tank didn’t leak or catch fire, but the crash produced a small motor oil leak, officials said. Debris from the center concrete barrier spread across the freeway lanes.
Later Sunday morning, the fire department coordinated the transfer of the propane to another tanker before the tractor trailer could be uprighted and towed away.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Drivers can follow @CHPSouthern and @CaltransDist7 on Twitter for updates on road reopenings.