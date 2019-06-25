Man forges deed to Beverly Hills estate and then tries to break in, police say

A man who police say fraudulently listed himself as the owner of a Beverly Hills estate has been arrested after an attempted break-in at the home, authorities said.
Ronald Eugene Griffin, 59, was arrested last week after officials said he tried to break into a home in the 1200 block of Benedict Canyon Drive. In addition to the attempted break-in, Griffin was charged with procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
The home’s owner was not identified by police, but TMZ reported it belongs to actress Halle Berry. According to public records, Berry owns a home on Benedict Canyon Drive.
Prosecutors say Griffin forged a warranty deed for the home in January. On March 18, he tried to break into the house, claiming he was the new owner, according to an LAPD news release.
Employees at the home told police that Griffin had tried to get inside by “compromising” the house’s locks.
Officers got in touch with the homeowner, who did not know Griffin and said no one was given permission to change the home’s title, police said.
Prosecutors say Griffin also stole car keys with a remote worth $950. It was not immediately clear whether the keys were taken from the Beverly Hills home.
He is being held in lieu of $36,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to inmate records.