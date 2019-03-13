Destruction from sea level rise in California could exceed worst wildfires and earthquakes, new research shows

At the ports, where coastal flooding could affect rail lines and the movement of goods in and out and across the United States, the cost of adaptation is high. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach alone, the study found, handle $478 billion in cargo annually and support 2.8 million jobs across the United States. The cost to elevate and retrofit the major commercial ports in California to adapt to 2 meters of sea level rise, according to the study, could be more than $9 billion.