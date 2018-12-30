Chris Burrous autopsy is completed, but KTLA anchor's cause of death not known yet

An autopsy has been completed on KTLA News weekend anchor Chris Burrous, who was found unconscious in a Glendale motel room and pronounced dead at a hospital, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.
“A cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,'' Sarah Ardalani of the coroner's office said Friday.
It often takes weeks to get the results of toxicology tests.
Saturday’s KTLA's morning newscast marked the first weekend without Burrous, 43, and was dedicated to his memory as his tearful co-anchors shared clips and memories.
Early on, a representative of the Torrance Rose Float Assn. announced plans to include a remembrance of the veteran anchor on its float during the New Year's Day parade, an event Burrous was scheduled to help cover.