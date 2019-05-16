L.A.’s loneliness problem starts with traffic. Could it end with a walk?

The standard measure of human loneliness was developed here about 40 years ago. It scores people based on how they answer a series of questions that get at the extent to which they feel connected to, and disconnected from, others. The health insurer Cigna used a version of the UCLA Loneliness Scale last year when it surveyed more than 20,000 American adults. Nearly half said they sometimes or always felt alone or left out. The youngest — Generation Z — were the loneliest, followed closely by the millennials. And only 53% of all those questioned said they had meaningful, in-person social interactions daily.