Former USC soccer coach to plead guilty, cooperate in college admissions scandal probe

A former USC soccer coach will plead guilty and cooperate with the investigation that implicated him in Newport Beach college consultant William “Rick” Singer’s scheme to sneak the children of wealthy families into top universities with fake athletic credentials and bribes, according to court documents filed Monday.
Ali Khosroshahin, who led USC’s women’s soccer program from 2007 to 2013, will plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy by June 30.
Khosroshahin and his assistant coach at USC, Laura Janke, were paid more than $350,000 to designate four children of Singer’s clients as recruited soccer players, ensuring their admission to USC, according to an indictment charging Khosroshahin, Janke and 10 others with racketeering conspiracy in March.
None of the four recruits played soccer competitively, prosecutors said.
Khosroshahin and Janke also served as a conduit between Singer and coaches at other schools, according to the indictment, with Khosroshahin helping in 2016 to facilitate a “side door” deal — Singer’s term for the athletic recruiting fraud — at UCLA.
Janke has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with investigators. Singer has pleaded guilty to four felonies and has cooperated extensively, calling dozens of his former clients and, with the FBI listening in, recounted with them tests he allegedly fixed and bribes he allegedly paid on their behalf. Both are awaiting sentencing.
Khosroshahin has signed a cooperation deal, indicating he has furnished or promised to furnish new information to prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts, who unraveled Singer’s scheme and are continuing to burrow into its tendrils.
Prosecutors will recommend Khosroshahin be sentenced at the low end of guidelines that call for 46 to 57 months in prison, according to his plea agreement and federal sentencing guidelines. His attorneys, however, have reserved the right to argue his sentence should be calculated at a slightly lower range.
If prosecutors decide Khosroshahin gave them useful information, they can recommend he be sentenced below the range laid out in his plea deal.
Khosroshahin has also agreed to forfeit $208,990, a sum “equal to the amount of proceeds” reaped from his role in the scheme, his plea agreement says.