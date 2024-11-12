USC football placed on probation for violating NCAA coaching staff rules

The NCAA announced it found USC coach Lincoln Riley responsible for rule violations within the football program.

The USC football program has been put on probation for one year after the NCAA found the Trojans violated rules restricting the number of analysts allowed to be engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during the 2022 season and spring of 2023.

The NCAA found that USC exceeded the allowed number of countable coaches by six during a two-year period.

The NCAA also found that USC coach Lincoln Riley was presumed responsible for the program committing the violations.

In January 2023, the NCAA changed the rules restricting the number of coaches on a staff and their duties. According to an NCAA news release, Riley “rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change.”

Riley will not be suspended as part of the violations. But in addition to being placed on probation, USC was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.