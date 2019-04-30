Magnitude-3.5 earthquake strikes near Plaskett, California

A shallow magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning eight miles from Plaskett, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:10 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 32 miles from King City, 37 miles from Greenfield and 41 miles from Paso Robles, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
