Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes off the coast from Eureka, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon 31 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:17 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 43 miles from Fortuna, 47 miles from Eureka and 53 miles from Arcata, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.