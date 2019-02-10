Advertisement

Earthquake: 2.7 quake strikes near Naylor Place, Calif.

By Quakebot
Feb 10, 2019 | 10:15 AM
A map showing the location of the epicenter of Sunday morning's quake near Naylor Place, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Sunday morning one mile from Naylor Place, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Castaic, Calif., 11 miles from Valencia, Calif., and 15 miles from Stevenson Ranch, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

