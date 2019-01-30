Advertisement

Earthquake: 2.8 quake strikes near Northridge

By Quakebot
Jan 30, 2019 | 9:50 AM
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Wednesday morning's quake near Northridge, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 2.8 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning near Northridge, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:46 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was a mile from North Hills and four miles from Van Nuys.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

