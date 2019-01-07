Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Mono Mills

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday morning 12 miles from Mono Mills, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:15 p.m. PST at a depth of 13 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 85 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
