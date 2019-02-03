Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday evening three miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:37 p.m. PST at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 21 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 34 miles from Eureka, Calif., and 38 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.