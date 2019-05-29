Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes in Northern California

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning five miles from Cobb, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:23 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 mile.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 14 miles from Clearlake, Calif., 18 miles from Windsor, Calif., and 73 miles from Sacramento.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service.
