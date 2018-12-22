Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Genesee, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Saturday morning two miles from Genesee, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:03 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 27 miles from Susanville, Calif., 43 miles from Magalia, Calif., 47 miles from Paradise, Calif. and 81 miles from Carson City, Nev.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
