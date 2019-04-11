Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Gilroy, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon eight miles from Gilroy, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:11 p.m. PST at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was nine miles from Morgan Hill, Calif., and 18 miles from Hollister, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.