Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Mercuryville, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Sunday morning three miles from Mercuryville, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:38 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 mile.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 13 miles from Clearlake, Calif., and 70 miles from Sacramento.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
