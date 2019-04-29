Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Black Oaks, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon one mile from Black Oaks, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:52 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Clearlake, Calif., 14 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 18 miles from Windsor, Calif. and 72 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.