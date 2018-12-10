Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Castle Rock Springs

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning two miles from Castle Rock Springs, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:38 p.m. PST at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Healdsburg, 14 miles from Windsor and 16 miles from Clearlake.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
