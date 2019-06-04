Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Cabazon, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday evening three miles from Cabazon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:34 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.3 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Banning, Calif., eight miles from Beaumont, Calif. and 13 miles from Yucaipa, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
