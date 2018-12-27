Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Cushenbury, Calif.

By Quakebot
Dec 26, 2018 | 5:15 PM
A map showing the location of the epicenter of Thursday morning's quake near Cushenbury, Calif.. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday four miles from Cushenbury, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:15 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Big Bear City, 18 miles from Apple Valley and 20 miles from Lake Arrowhead.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

