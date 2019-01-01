Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes east of Eureka, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening one mile from Hawkins Bar, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:59 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 12.4 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 29 miles from Bayside, Calif., 30 miles from Arcata, Calif. and 31 miles from McKinleyville, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
