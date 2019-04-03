Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Esperanza, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning one mile from Esperanza, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:06 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Yorba Linda, seven miles from North Tustin and eight miles from Placentia.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
