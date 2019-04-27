Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Pacheco, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday morning one miles from Pacheco, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:36 a.m. PDTat a depth of 9.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was a mile from Concord, three miles from Pleasant Hill and four miles from Martinez.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
