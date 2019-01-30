Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes north of Big Bear City

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening four miles from Cushenbury, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:40 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Big Bear City, 17 miles from Apple Valley and 20 miles from Lake Arrowhead.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
