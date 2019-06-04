Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Cobb, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Monday evening 4 miles from Cobb, Calif., in Lake County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:44 p.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Clearlake, Calif., 15 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 19 miles from Windsor, Calif. and 72 miles from Sacramento.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
