Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near Citrus View, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Monday evening four miles from Citrus View, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:24 p.m. at a depth of 9.3 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Brawley, Calif., five miles from Imperial, Calif., eight miles from El Centro, Calif. and 19 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.