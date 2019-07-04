Earthquake: 4.2 quake hits near Ridgecrest

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Thursday morning at 10:02 a.m. Pacific time six miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred 30 miles from California City, 59 miles from Barstow, 63 miles from Tehachapi and 65 miles from Rosamond.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.