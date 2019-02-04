Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon off the Humboldt County coast 9 miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:43 p.m. PST at a depth of 4.3 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 25 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 37 miles from Eureka and 42 miles from Bayside, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there have been eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
