L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner says no major restructuring is in the works

Forget about sending a shock wave through the struggling Los Angeles school system. Not going to happen, says Supt. Austin Beutner.
Beutner on Tuesday took charge of a massive rebranding of his efforts to reshape the nation’s second-largest school system. And his message to critics and the fearful was: Chill out.
And he meant that in the nicest, most collaborative way.
“We are not turning schools into test kitchens, changing the menu every 24 hours,” Beutner said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
What was long perceived, from the outside, as a sweeping and controversial restructuring will turn out more modest, but still benefit students significantly, Beutner said.
The emerging L.A. Unified plan, he said, is to follow a model already in practice in the northwest San Fernando Valley. There, he said, schools are grouped into units based on geography and feeder patterns. One group, for example, is Taft High School and the middle and elementary schools that feed into it.
In contrast, other parts of the district organize schools by grade level.
Also under the plan, each school group would have a handful of new employees to coordinate academic and maintenance work. These hires would be offset by reducing employees in the central office. Some who lose jobs there might transfer to the new positions. Overall, the effort should be “cost neutral,” Beutner said, while bringing decisions as close as possible to the school level.
Beutner talked about his plans after the release of documents to The Times and Chalkbeat, an online education publication. Chalkbeat has posted these documents online. The documents consist of advice and analysis that consultants provided to L.A. Unified. Without context, Beutner said, the material could be misleading.
Many of the documents reviewed by The Times described a district divided into 32 networks — and suggested that these networks could be led by outside groups. In other school systems, such networks have been used to spur the growth of charter schools or to set high-reaching achievement goals, along with job consequences for those who don’t achieve them.
“It never was that,” Beutner said. “It’s not going to be that.”
He added: “We went through an exhaustive exercise. We listened to suggestions and ideas and we dismissed many of them that might have been tried elsewhere in the country. We wanted all the different ideas, as provocative as possible, on the table.”
For months, the message had gotten out of Beutner’s control — a combination of his slim disclosures and the picture painted by a trickle of leaked or released records. The spigot of documents opened up recently after pressure from the media and school board member Scott Schmerelson. Those documents appeared to foretell an earthquake of change, following the lead of consultants who’d helped push through controversial change elsewhere.
Teachers union President Alex Caputo-Pearl was among those concerned about privately operated, mostly nonunion charters supplanting district-run schools. Charters compete for students — and the funding that follows them — with the district and other charters. Declining enrollment — and a growing number of charters — has ratcheted up financial pressures among competing schools.
In response, Beutner maintained that it was premature to release details of something still being developed. But widespread anxiety about the confidential plan helped drive teacher anger leading up to a six-day strike in January. The looming strike in turn distracted from development of the plan, which fell months behind schedule.
Even with teachers back at work, the issue colors a pivotal race for an open school board seat. Front-runner Jackie Goldberg, who is supported by the teachers union, has surmised that Beutner wants to install what critics call a portfolio plan.
If elected, she said, “I would begin working with the board to try to figure out how to prevent the portfolio plan.”
Such plans, she said, set a uniform achievement standard for all schools, and those that fall short can be closed or converted to charters within three years.
“Do you really think closing schools are going to improve outcomes?” she said. “The portfolio plan has become a way to open more charters. That is not a way to improve public education. This is not a market system.”
Her opponent, Heather Repenning, took a more wait-and-see approach.
The district’s “central bureaucracy is not helping our students succeed — especially in disadvantaged communities and communities of color,” she said. “I support the idea of reforming the bureaucracy to put more resources in the classroom and decision-making power at the local school site, but we need a lot more information about how this plan will impact our kids. I encourage the superintendent to share his plans with our community."
Even in a tamer-than-expected form, the reorganization, if approved by the school board, will roll out gradually. Perhaps a third of the district will try it out in the fall, Beutner said. Employees and unions should embrace the effort, he added, because a key goal is to cut through bureaucratic logjams.
Beutner said he’s also moving forward on other fronts, including a new online portal that allows parents to evaluate schools. And he wants to keep all district players united behind a June parcel tax, which has become the top short-term priority. The tax could close the district’s budget deficit.
The tax would assess structures on properties at an annual rate of 16 cents per square foot. A home of 1,500 square feet would generate an additional tax bill of $240. The tax would apply to residential and business owners alike.
The tax would have to be approved by two-thirds of voters. That’s an especially tall order in a low-turnout election, which usually brings out a higher proportion of voters resistant to tax increases. An exemption for senior citizens could diminish some opposition.
A coalition of business groups — including BizFed, the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, and Valley Industry and Commerce Assn. — argue that the ballot measure doesn’t include reforms to address the district’s long-term financial problems. They also criticize it for not guaranteeing that money raised would be restricted to use in classrooms.
Some business groups have launched a “No on Measure EE” committee and are looking to raise about $4 million to campaign against it.