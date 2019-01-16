L.A. teachers' strike stretches into Day 3 with no resolution in sight

Meanwhile, as the strike continues, LAUSD is losing millions of dollars each day because a lot of students are not coming to school and state funding is tied to attendance. The district reported that 143,993 students — about a third of the district’s total enrollment — attended class Monday, resulting in a net loss of $15 million after subtracting the unpaid wages of strikers. Attendance ticked up slightly on Tuesday, the district said, with about 20,000 more students on campuses.