Austin Beutner to present new offer to LAUSD teachers, but strike remains likely

With a Monday teachers’ strike approaching, Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner promised to bring a revised offer to the union Friday, on the expectation of new money from Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget.
Beutner did not release details of the offer in advance of the latest negotiating session, which was to begin Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at school district headquarters, just west of downtown. Then the district announced that Beutner would hold a news conference to discuss the new offer at 2:15 p.m.
The two sides have inched closer in recent negotiations, but do not appear on the verge of a settlement. At this point, the teachers have assembled a strike army, and it seems unlikely that they would disarm without turning it loose for at least a few days, many observers think.
A group of community leaders and activists also planned to assemble in Koreatown in support of the union on Friday afternoon. Those scheduled to speak at the afternoon rally included Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers, civil rights leader the Rev. James Lawson and Melina Abdullah, a leader of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Teachers also were expected to take part.
Although Newsom has not pledged specific help to local officials, his first proposed state budget includes increased funding for all California school districts.
The governor also has proposed putting additional money into the state’s pension funds, which could provide some relief for L.A. Unified and other school districts.
Beutner has said repeatedly that he supports some of the teachers’ demands but that the district cannot afford to meet them. He has pointed to projections showing the district’s financial reserves disappearing over the next two to three years.
Union President Alex Caputo-Pearl has accused Beutner of exaggerating L.A. Unified’s financial woes and asserted that the district has ample means to provide better pay and staffing.
The district’s current salary offer is 6% spread over the first two years of a three-year contract. The teachers are asking for 6.5% that would be retroactive a year earlier. But the union also is seeking to “fully staff” schools with new hiring aimed at making classes smaller and getting campuses full-time nurses, librarians for every secondary school and additional academic counselors.