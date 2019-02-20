'Firefall' lights up Yosemite National Park

The setting sun illuminates Horsetail Falls in Yosemite National Park , making it glow like a cascade of molten lava. Dakota Snider / Associated Press

California’s Yosemite National Park is again wowing visitors and photographers with its annual “firefall.”

Every February for a few days, the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Falls, making it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The natural wonder draws scores of people to Yosemite Valley for a spot near the waterfall, which flows down the granite face of the park’s famed rock formation El Capitan.

Horsetail Falls only flows in the winter or spring, when there is enough rain and snow. In February, the sun lights up the waterfall for only about two minutes at dusk.

