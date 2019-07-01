An appreciation of the pyrotechnic anarchy of Fourth of July in Los Angeles

The holiday, or at least the firework noise, actually lasts about two months. It starts around Memorial Day with a series of furtive, infrequent crackles and pops. It’s far enough from the holiday that people — especially those new to the city or posting on Nextdoor — always seem to mistake them for gunshots (hint: It’s almost always fireworks). The pace of grows until a week or so before the holiday, explosions can come at any hour of day or night.