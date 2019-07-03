Advertisement

Southlanders are expected to set another travel record this Independence Day

By Marc Martin
Jul 03, 2019 | 7:15 AM
A beachgoer surveys the ocean July 2 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Three and a half million Southern California residents are expected to travel over Independence Day — a travel record for the holiday for the third straight year, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Watchful eye

Abbie, an English Lab, watches people go by on the bike path at Bolsa Chica State Beach as Kayliana Ratcliff, 12, of Canyon Hills looks out from the top bunk in her family trailer.
Abbie, an English Lab, watches people go by on the bike path at Bolsa Chica State Beach as Kayliana Ratcliff, 12, of Canyon Hills looks out from the top bunk in her family trailer. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Travel is expected to increase by 3.9% locally and statewide compared to the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

“The first week of July is typically among the busiest of the year at LAX, so we are once again asking our guests to allow extra time and be informed travelers before heading to the airport,'' said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director for operations and emergency management for Los Angeles World Airports, which runs LAX.

Location, location, location

Brian Loebig, from left, Allison and Brian McCarthy, Sean McCarthy and Sebastian Loebig camp at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
Brian Loebig, from left, Allison and Brian McCarthy, Sean McCarthy and Sebastian Loebig camp at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the numbers, 2.8 million will travel by car, 471,000 by air and 278,000 by other means.

Top destinations for Southern Californians are Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle (for Alaska cruises and local travel) and the Grand Canyon, in that order. Anaheim, home of the Disney Resort, is expected to be the fifth most popular destination nationwide for travelers, according to the AAA.

Inland sizzle

Mayson Huerta, 4, left, and his cousin Sebastian Vela, 6, of Riverside stay cool at the water park inside Rancho Jurupa Park campground in Riverside.
Mayson Huerta, 4, left, and his cousin Sebastian Vela, 6, of Riverside stay cool at the water park inside Rancho Jurupa Park campground in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Closing out the day

A camper relaxes in a beach chair at sunset in Huntington Beach.
A camper relaxes in a beach chair at sunset in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
