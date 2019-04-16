Husband kills wife, then himself, leaving 2 children alone in house, police say

Residents in a Chatsworth neighborhood made a gruesome discovery over the weekend, finding two small children inside a home with their dead parents.
KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that neighbors went inside the house in the 9100 block of Foster Lane on Sunday afternoon and found the children after police performed a wellness check at the couple’s home but no one answered the door.
Los Angeles police who responded to the scene found the bodies of a man and a woman in the upstairs bedroom. Neighbors said they had heard the couple arguing Wednesday night.
Authorities say the man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
According to police, the husband — described only as a 46-year-old Persian man — shot his wife, a 38-year-old Asian woman, while she was lying in bed. Their names have not been released.
The couple’s two young children were found in the house, and although they appeared to be uninjured, they were taken to a hospital for observation, authorities said.
The children, who were described as a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy by KTLA, are in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, police said.