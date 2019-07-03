‘Temporary totally disabled’ LAPD officer was doing workouts. Now he pleads no contest to workers’ comp fraud

A Los Angeles police officer will be on probation for three years and be required to complete 300 hours of community service after pleading no contest to workers’ compensation insurance fraud, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Jason Gordon, 48, will also have to pay more than $12,000 in restitution, prosecutors said. Gordon is a nine-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and was last stationed in the Valley Traffic Division, according to LAPD.
Gordon was arrested on Jan. 17, 2018, after an investigation into a medical claim he filed in 2015, LAPD said in a news release after the arrest. Investigators said they believed he engaged in workouts that were inconsistent with the injuries he claimed while he was on “temporary totally disabled” status.
“Thus, he received benefits to which he was not entitled to,” the release said.
Prosecutors said he was on workers’ compensation leave for an on-the-job injury for several months in 2016.
The LAPD could not immediately be reached for comment.