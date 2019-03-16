Trump’s move to end humanitarian program exposes Liberian UCLA student to deportation

“My grandmother used to say, ‘When you do good, you don’t do it for yourself — you do it for God.’ And with that philosophy as my personal mantra, though the majority of my family are now permanent residents and U.S. citizens, I’m here for all the working-class immigrants on DED, TPS and [who] are also Dream-eligible,” she told the House Judiciary Committee on March 6, referring to protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. “I’m here for all the young people like myself who have anxiety about their futures.”